CLAYTON, Mo. – There are still free anti-theft devices available for St. Louis County Kia vehicle owners. A string of viral social media videos is showing potential thieves how to easily steal the vehicles. They have been used in everything from joyrides, to hit-and-runs, and smash-and-grabs.

You can go to your police precinct station to pick one up weekdays from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Just bring proof of ownership of your Kia vehicle and your address.

Several St. Louis County police departments are teaming up to fight the wave of car thefts and break-ins. The saturation patrol program seems to be making a difference.