Some small backpacks are more compact than others, so check the size before you buy to make sure it will fit everything you need it to.

ST. LOUIS– Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association is helping kids get ready for school with a back-to-school rally.

The association is giving kids a chance to have fun while helping parents by providing free backpacks.

The rally is Saturday, August 14 from noon until three.

It will be at Meacham Park Memorial Park. Families must register in advance. You can learn more at the Meachum Park Neighborhood Improvement Association’s website.