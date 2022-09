ST. LOUIS – Three military families received a special thank you for their service.

Schaefer Auto Body joined Geico, Travelers, and Farmer’s Insurance donated three refurbished vehicles to veterans and their families in Augusta.

The cars were given to retired Air Force Sergeant Robert Byrd, retired Marine Staff Sergeant Danielle Pothoof, and Aleksander Kisseloff, the son of National guard sergeant Dennis Kisseloff, who died in an overseas mission in 2010.