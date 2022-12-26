ST. LOUIS – There is a big debate about when you should take that Christmas tree down now that Santa has come and gone with the gifts. FOX 2 has options for you on where you can throw it away.

If you’re in St. Louis City, you can take your trees to one of three city parks from now through January 9. They are Forest Park, O’Fallon Park, and Carondelet Park.

Over in St. Charles County, drop off trees starting Monday, December 26, in Founders Park – and starting Tuesday, December 27, at Recycle Works locations in St. Charles, and Wentzville. Several parks in Jefferson County are also accepting trees for recycling.

Remember to remove all decorations and do not drop them off in a trash bag or plastic tarp. They are not accepting wreaths or pine roping.