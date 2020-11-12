Free Chromebook pickup Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Cares and the St. Louis County Library will distribute Chromebooks to students as part of a digital equity initiative.

The laptops will be handed out from 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning until noon at the St. Louis County Library headquarters at 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard.

The distribution means more than 6,000 Chromebooks will have been delivered to students as they continue online classes.

