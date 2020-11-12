Free Chromebook pickup Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Cares and the St. Louis County Library will distribute Chromebooks to students as part of a digital equity initiative.
The laptops will be handed out from 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning until noon at the St. Louis County Library headquarters at 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard.
The distribution means more than 6,000 Chromebooks will have been delivered to students as they continue online classes.
Latest headlines:
- Illinois teachers union poll finds 30 percent of members want to leave profession
- Money Saver: Starbucks happy hour
- Tim’s Travels: It’s fans-giving at the Cardinals Team Store
- Budweiser’s St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown postponed indefinitely
- Hospitals see shortage of beds, elective procedures may be canceled