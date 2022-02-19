Free concert at St. Charles County park set for March

A group of cheerful young friends sitting on ground at summer festival.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A free concert at St. Charles County Kinetic Park will be held Saturday, March 19.

The concert will feature Serapis and there will be a bounce house, craft beer for purchase from Third Wheel Brewing, concessions, and Kona Ice will be available for purchase, according to the park’s Facebook post.

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, door prizes will be awarded to those with the most creative green outfit. The event also will welcome skateboarders, scooter and BMX riders, rollerblades, and wheelchairs, according to the post.

For more information, call the park at 636-561-4964.