ST. LOUIS – With spring officially kicking off later in the afternoon, Dairy Queen is giving locals free ice cream to treat themselves this season.
Celebrate ‘Free Cone Day’ at any participating DQ location, and grab a small cone for free.
by: Reggie Lee
