The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering free COVID testing at the Hillsboro Community Civic Center on Wednesdays.

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Missouri health department is opening a free COVID-19 testing site in Jefferson County on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The Hillsboro Community Civic Center will host the state-run test site every Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., for the foreseeable future.

No appointments are needed for this drive-through location.

The Department of Health and Senior Services offers more than 20 free testing sites across Missouri.