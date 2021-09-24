Free COVID vaccines will be offered at The Rolling Stones concert Sunday

ST. LOUIS – If you’re going to The Rolling Stones concert in St. Louis Sunday night and you don’t have the COIVD-19 vaccination, you will be able to get the shot at the concert.

As The Rolling Stones song says “it’s just a shot away.”

BJC Healthcare has announced it will offer free COVID vaccination shots at the concert. The shots will be given at the first aid room at The Dome at America’s Center.

The Rolling Stones recently released an Instagram video for fans that strongly encourage COVID vaccines and testing.

The band kick off their 13 dates No Filter tour in St. Louis Sunday night. Masks are required for those attending the concerts. Proof of vaccination or COVID tests are not required, but The Rolling Stones say they got the shot and you should too.

“We want to make it a great night and a safe one. We’ve all had the shot, and you better get one too. So, if you’re not vaccinated get tested,” members of The Rollings Stone say in the video.

“If they want the masks on, put them on. It’s no big deal. And if you’re experiencing symptoms, like a high temperature or something don’t come to the show. Who knows when we’ll have the chance to spend the night together again.”

The latest data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows the number of COVID cases in the St. Louis region is decreasing or leveling off.

New hospital admissions of COVID patients increased from 52 yesterday to 55 today. The number of COVID-positive patients in hospitals decreased from 418 yesterday to 393 today.

The concert starts at 7:30 Sunday night with an opening act. The Rolling Stones are expected to take the stage at about 8:45 p.m. Free COVID vaccinations will be available at the first aid room at the dome Sunday night