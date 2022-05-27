MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – The Memorial Day weekend is jam-packed with free events both old and new, and thankfully, the weather will cooperate.

An annual tradition has returned with the St. Louis County Greekfest, held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church off of Des Peres Road. All the favorites are being served, and there’s plenty to go around.

“We go through a few thousand pieces of baklava, and 1,000-plus pieces of pastitsio, and 2,000-plus shish kabobs, and gyros, I don’t know. No one’s ever counted, but quite a few,” said Greg Simos, the festival chairman.

They are once again only offering curbside service.

“Food is the selling point. The food is all still homemade by our parishioners. Just drive up and we’ll bring it to your car,” Simos said.

Nearby at Queeny Park, skaters were trying to break benchmarks while raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We’re here this weekend to hopefully break the world record for the longest inline roller hockey game in history. Currently, the record sits at 36 hours and 56 minutes,” said Brian Miller, the director of marketing and communications with Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas.

Their plan is to go well beyond that by playing for 48 straight hours.

“We’re doing shifts of four hours, and the other individuals can take a little break whether that be taking a nap, taking a rest, but they’re not allowed to leave the rink. So we’ve got folks that are going to be on cots in the penalty box, in the locker room, on the rink floor,” Miller said.

And if you have an eye for art, Schlafly is hosting their annual Art Outside Festival.

“We love doing these outdoor events. They’re so fun. There’s so much energy and excitement in the city and we’re so happy to be back,” said artist Susan Logsdon of Golden Gems. “Usually, we’re sweating like crazy setting up and today it’s been lovely.”

The Art Outside Festival runs until 10 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.