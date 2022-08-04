UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Several organizations in the St. Louis region are teaming up for an emergency food distribution event Thursday to give out free food to flood victims.

The food distribution event is planned at Jackson Park Elementary School in University City from 3:30-8 p.m. Thursday. The school is located at the corner of Balson and Jackson avenues.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank, American Red Cross and Humane Society of Missouri have all pitched in to offer food to flood victims.

The efforts come after three recent rounds of flash flooding in the St. Louis region since-late July, the first of which stemmed from record-breaking rainfall in the area. +