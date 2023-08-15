ST. LOUIS – One important step for adults to protect their children from gun violence is to secure their weapons.

Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice, a group advocating for safety in the St. Louis area, is working to protect children through its free gun locks program, Lock It For Love.

“Lock It For Love provides free gun locks and gun safety information in communities, particularly those experiencing high levels of gun violence,” said volunteer Cathy Gilbert. “Gun violence is always awful, but when we know it’s an innocent child with an entire life ahead who lost their life, it seems to hit even harder.”

You can pick up free gun locks through the Lock It For Love program at St. Louis Fire Department, St. Louis City and St. Louis County library branches and BJC and SSM hospitals.