Free ice cream! MDC handing out ‘citations’ for responsible recreation

Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As of July 1, the Missouri Department of Conservation is handing out ice cream “tickets” to kids acting responsibly outdoors.

According to a statement from the MDC, conservation agents will write up a citation for “kids caught practicing responsible nature behavior, such as wearing their life jacket, fishing or hunting with their family, or for keeping nature clean.”

The ticket can be brought to any participating Sonic Drive-In for a free ice cream cone.

“It’s a great way to reward our young stewards of conservation and foster their love and appreciation for nature,” MDC Protection Deputy Chief Dean Harre said.

Harre says the program encourages kids to be good stewards of the environment and gives MDC agents a chance to “connect with the community.”