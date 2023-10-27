ST. LOUIS – If you drive a Kia, you have a chance to get free anti-theft technology installed in your car this weekend.

Thieves have targeted Kias because of ongoing issues that make them easy to steal. Beginning Friday at 8 a.m., Kia technicians are installing free anti-theft software upgrades at the St. Louis Galleria.

Kia owners can also order free steering wheel locks online. The free service can be completed in about 30 minutes. No appointment is necessary.

The clinic runs Friday through Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.