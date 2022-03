ST. LOUIS – Metro transit is expanding its program that allows St. Louis City youngsters to ride for free.

The Gateway Go Youth Transit Program will offer free rides to 3,000 city residents ages 13-25. They can ride Metrolink and Metrobus through the rest of the year. The idea is to get them to school, work or other activities.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan. You can find a link to register.. on fox 2 now dot com.