ST. LOUIS – Missourians can order free morning after pills starting Thursday.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the non-profit, Missouri Family Health Council, is launching the initiative Thursday. Anyone with a Missouri address can order a free kit containing two doses of emergency contraception.

There are also more than 30 distribution sites across the state where anyone can pick up a free kit. the project is funded by a federal family planning program.

The Missouri Family Health Council is responsible for administering those funds in the state of Missouri.