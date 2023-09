ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – If you’re interested in a new family pet, this is a good weekend for it.

‘Mars’ and its pet care brands will pay for your dog or cat adoption fees. They’re partnering with the city of St. Charles Animal Shelter. The company is celebrating 15 years of helping to find forever homes for shelter pets.

According to the ASPCA, more than six million animals enter shelters in the U.S. every year.