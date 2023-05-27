ST. LOUIS – Veterans and active-duty service members can ride the Ferris wheel at Union Station downtown for free during Memorial Day weekend, a small tribute to those enjoying time with their family.

The Ferris wheel will be lit red, white and blue this weekend as an honor for those who serve.

“To show our thanks and how appreciative we are to their service and their courage and their bravery. It’s the least we can do for our military community,” said Union Station Director of Marketing and Sales, Cameron Schoeffel.

Leading up to the day of remembrance, many service members and their families spent time together at Union Station. Some enjoying what others could not.

“I got friends who I’ve lost overseas, and it really means a lot. A lot of people think a three-day weekend is just a weekend, but for veterans and guys who have lost overseas and family members, this really means a lot,” said Iraq War Veteran, Zach White.

Whether going for a spin on the wheel, the carousel or just soaking in some peace and serenity at the koi pond, there are several family friendly activities to enjoy. There will also be petting zoo with actual miniature horses on Sunday.

Mark Dingman and his jampacked military family making the trip from Springfield.

“I’ve got two sons that are deployed right now in the Middle East,” said Dingman, a family member of active-duty military. “There are so many ways that we can pay tribute, and there are so many ways that they get overlooked. Even though it’s a small thing, it’s a meaningful thing for those that can take advantage of it.”

The discount will be available all weekend, including Memorial Day on Monday. The wheel runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.