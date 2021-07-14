Free samples from Sam’s Club get an upgrade via ‘Members Mark Summer Eats Food Truck’

ST. LOUIS – Who doesn’t love free samples?! Especially from Sam’s Club!

The grocery giant, in more ways than one, is taking free samples to a new level this summer by bringing in-store sampling back and taking their Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck a tour of the central United States.

The food truck will make stops at multiple Sam’s Club locations in the St. Louis area from July 10 to July 18.

Sam’s Club members can get a main dish, side, dessert, and drink for free.

Below are the dates and locations of when the Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck will be coming to a Sam’s Club near by:

July 14 from 10am – 4pm: 10735 W. Florissant Ave., Saint Louis, MO 63136

July 15 from 10am – 4pm: 2100 Maplewood Common Dr., Maplewood, MO 63143

July 16 from 10am – 4pm: 10248 Big Bend Rd., Saint Louis, MO 63122

July 17 from 11am – 5pm: 13455 Manchester Rd., St. Louis, MO 63131

July 18 from 10am – 4pm: 4512 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129

The in-store Taste & Tips program was relaunched in June after being shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

