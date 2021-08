ST. LOUIS – Those who receive the COVID vaccine at St. Louis CITY SC‘s vaccination event Friday will get some free gear.

It’s from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Aloe Park on the southeast corner of the stadium construction site. Those who get a vaccine before 1:30 p.m. will get a free team t-shirt. They will also score some delicious free food from the Balkan Treat Box food truck.

BJC HealthCare will give the vaccinations.

