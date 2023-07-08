The St. Louis Dental Center will be hosting a free screening clinic for veterans. It’s through a partnership between the Missouri School of Dentistry and Affinia Healthcare. The clinic runs Saturday from 7:30 a.m. 11 a.m.

No appointment is needed but people will be seen on a first-come first-serve basis. You must bring a photo ID and either your veteran certification form or your VA card.

Free dental screening & exam

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Registration, 7:30-11:00 a.m.

St. Louis Dental Center

1500 Park Ave.

St. Louis, Mo. 63104