ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Park rangers at the St. Louis Gateway Arch are leading free events and programs all summer long. They include yoga events, a gateway to the stars series, and more.

See the full list of events provided by the Gateway Arch National Park here:

Gateway to the Stars Series: Sundays, July 10 and August 14 from 6:45 to 10:00 p.m.

Learn about astronomy and space with the National Park Service and the St. Louis Astronomical Society. Each program features a presentation by a guest speaker at 6:45 p.m. in the Arch Visitor Center, and telescope viewing of the night sky from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. in the Arch west entrance plaza, weather permitting. (Fall Gateway to the Stars events will take place September 3 and October 8).

July 10: Kids Explorer Night: “Sky Ranger” Rich will assist children ages 5-12 in earning a Junior Ranger Night Explorer patch and in building their own Galileoscopes that they can bring home with them. A Galileoscope is based on the principles of the one built by the famous astronomer. Space is limited; email richard_fefferman@nps.gov to reserve your spot.

August 14: The New James Webb Space Telescope: Learn about the brand-new instrument, its “first light” and new discoveries it has already made.

Note: A kid-friendly program featuring the release of the images from the Webb telescope will take place Wednesday, July 13 at 10:00 a.m. in the Tucker Theater.

Gateway Arch Yoga: Saturdays, July 16 & 23 and August 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Bring a mat, towel and water and join Ranger Grace and a yoga instructor for an all-levels yoga session under the Arch! Ranger Grace shares how the different yoga poses relate to themes at the park for a fun twist on traditional yoga. Participants should meet Ranger Grace near the Arch Visitor Center entrance. (Program will be held indoors on the Arch Visitor Center mezzanine if it rains.)

Run with a Ranger: Mondays at 7:00 a.m. and Saturdays at 8:00 a.m.

Now through August 13, join Ranger Frank for a 2-mile run through Gateway Arch National Park. Ranger Frank adapts the run to the group and shares insights about St. Louis along the way. Participants should meet him near the Arch Visitor Center entrance.

Puppet Program: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:15 p.m. & 3:15 p.m.

Park rangers use puppets to engage with and educate kids on the various themes of Gateway Arch National Park. Participants should meet the park ranger in the Education Classroom, located on the lower level of the Arch Visitor Center.

Coffee with a Ranger: Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:15 a.m.

Ever wonder what it’s like working for the National Park Service? Pick up a cup of Joe or another beverage at the Arch Café, located on the lower level of the Arch Visitor Center, for a chat with an Arch employee. Topics and employees change each day – from interpretive park rangers, to tram mechanics, to members of the park management team. Meet at the Arch Café tables in the tram lobby – just look for the ranger!

Walking Tour: Daily at 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m. & 4:15 p.m.

Explore Gateway Arch National Park’s trails with a ranger-led walking tour of the grounds. Exercise your body and your mind as you hear stories of St. Louis’ history. Participants should meet the ranger near the Arch Visitor Center entrance. (In case of inclement weather, the meeting place will be in the Arch Visitor Center lobby.)

Museum Tour: Daily

Learn about the purpose of Gateway Arch National Park and St. Louis’ role in the westward expansion of the U.S. on a ranger-guided tour of the Museum at the Gateway Arch. Explore six exhibit galleries that focus on over 200 years of shared history. Inquire about a tour with a ranger at the Information Desk in the Arch Visitor Center lobby.

Interactive Tables: Daily at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

For the young and the young at heart! Meet the ranger stationed with the cart in the Museum at the Gateway Arch. The cart includes objects that you can see and touch, including animal hides, tools, and clothing from St. Louis’ early history.

Ranger-Narrated St. Louis Riverfront Cruises: Daily through September 5 at noon & 1:45 p.m.

An NPS ranger leads the one-hour St. Louis Riverfront Cruise aboard the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, located below the Arch on the St. Louis Riverfront. This cruise highlights the history of St. Louis and the role the Mississippi River plays today. $24/adults; $14/kids ages 3-15; $22/seniors (ages 60 and older); free for kids 2 and under. Tickets are available for purchase at gatewayarch.com.

National Park Service Fee-Free Days: August 4 & 25

In celebration of Great American Outdoors Day on August 4 and the National Park Service Birthday on August 25, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. At Gateway Arch National Park the $3 entrance fee included in each adult Tram Ride to the Top ticket and adult Documentary Movie ticket is waived on these days.