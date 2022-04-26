ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boot camp and yoga classes are coming back to Kiener Plaza this summer. The events are an effort by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation to bring accessible, fun, and innovative events to downtown St. Louis.

“We’re proud to bring these free wellness programs back to Kiener Plaza and continue to

contribute to Downtown St. Louis’ vibrancy,” writes Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

Anyone who wants to participate should sign a liability waiver. You are encouraged to fill it out online before showing up so the class can begin promptly.

Classes may be canceled because of bad weather. Check the Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Facebook page for announcements.

Awaken your body and bask in the morning sunlight! This gentle yoga practice is designed to energize and align your body and mind through movement and breath

Tuesdays, May 3 through October 18; 7-7:45 a.m.

Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis, MO 63101

Free and open to the public.

Move at your own pace through a series of bodyweight exercises and cardio bursts designed to challenge your body and get your muscles burning. Expect a fun and heart-pumping class.

Thursdays, May 5 through June 23; 7-7:45 a.m.

Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis, MO 63101

Free and open to the public.