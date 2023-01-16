ST. LOUIS – For the first time, St. Louis’s Symphony Orchestra will host a free community concert on MLK Day.
It’s at 7:30 p.m. at Powell Hall. The place will be full.
Reservations are no longer available.
by: Reggie Lee
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – For the first time, St. Louis’s Symphony Orchestra will host a free community concert on MLK Day.
It’s at 7:30 p.m. at Powell Hall. The place will be full.
Reservations are no longer available.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now