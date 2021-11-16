Free tech training helping women secure NGA jobs

ST. LOUIS — A local non-profit called Rung For Women is offering free resources and training to women, especially minorities interested in securing tech careers at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) under construction in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis non-profit collaborated with Maryville University to create an online program, which includes the skills needed to help women land entry-level geo-special opportunities at the NGA with family-sustaining salaries, which start at 50-thousand dollars a year.

Leslie Gill, the president of Rung For Women, is excited about the program.

“The goal is to train enough women to prevent the NGA and other tech companies from looking outside the St. Louis area for talent”, said Gill.

If you’re interested in participating in the program go to www.RungForWomen.org for more information.