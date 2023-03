ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City SC’s home opener at CITYPARK Stadium is this Saturday. The team is hosting a block party on Friday night.

It’s in Lou Fusz Plaza, east of the stadium. They’ll have music, food, and giveaways.

Tickets are free, but limited to the first 5,000 fans. You can get them starting at 2:00 p.m. at Seatgeekdot.com or on the St. Louis City SC app.