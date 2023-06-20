KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Start your summer with a bang with a trip west to the City of Fountains, Kansas City, Missouri.

This ‘Kansas City, Here We Come’ package features some of KC’s most popular attractions for families. Two-night’s stay at the brand new Loews Kansas City, in one of the most convenient locations in town – directly connected to the Kansas City Convention Center and within walking distance to the city’s most exciting dining and entertainment!

Go wild at the Kansas City Zoo, home to thousands of creatures and fun ways to get up-close. Cool off inside Science City, an amazing children’s museum inside KC’s historic 1914 Union Station.

Plus, take the family to the top kid’s attraction – Legoland Discovery Center! The two-story indoor LEGO playground allows kids to build epic LEGO creations. For more all as there is to see and do in Kansas City this summer, go to VisitKC.com.

This prize package is valued over $1,100 and includes:

2-night’s stay at the Loews Kansas City Hotel

4 tickets to the Kansas City Zoo

4 tickets to SeaLife Kansas City

4 tickets to LegoLand

4 tickets to Union Station/Science City

$100 gift card to Pierpont’s restaurant at Union Station

Plus, the winner will receive a $100 gift card courtesy of Berry Door and Window!

If you want to get registered for this fabulous family trip to Kansas City, go to the contest page. Registrations are due by 2:00 p.m. CST Tuesday!