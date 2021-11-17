Free turkey dinners: St. Louis police and non-profit giving away holiday meal boxes

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area police officers have teamed up with a local non-profit to give away free turkey dinner boxes to those in need ahead of the holidays.

The R. Whittington Foundation will provide more than 3,000 food boxes through Nov. 23.

On Wednesday, officers from both St. Louis City and County police departments helped the foundation hand out boxes at Jubilee Community Church on North Grand.

“It was a beautiful sight to see everything coming together,” said senior pastor Bryan Moore. “We like to be the light in the midst of the darkness that surrounds us. We see people walking up and down our street, our corridors, and the pain is great. This is the holidays. We want to spread a little bit of that joy.”

The R. Whittington Foundation, which also distributes toys during the holidays, has been holding turkey basket giveaways for 22 years.

For more information, visit: https://www.rwhittingtonfoundation.org/