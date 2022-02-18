‘Freedom Convoy’ that took Canada by storm to roll down I-70 in the Midwest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The “Freedom Convoy” that took Canada by storm may soon be driving across the Midwest with stops in Kansas, Missouri, and Indiana.

According to the Facebook group Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy, the truckers will leave a truck stop on March 3 in Aurora, Colorado before taking I-70 across Kansas, stopping for the night in Salina around 8:30 p.m., and then heading into Missouri through Kansas City. On the morning of March 4, the convoy will leave Salina at around 9:00 a.m. and “slow roll” through Junction City and Topeka for trucks to stop and collect donations.

Another post on the Facebook group shows that the Topeka stop for the truckers will be on the Rice Rd. overpass. Peaceful supporters are encouraged for the time frame of 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. where donations can be given.

After passing through the capital city, the convoy will take I-70 to I-435 South around Kansas City before joining I-70 again and heading for Oak Grove. The Facebook group shows that the truckers will eventually make their way across Missouri on March 4 and stop at Vandalia, Illinois. On March 5, the convoy is supposed to leave Vandalia at 9:00 a.m. and end the day in Spiceland, Indiana at 4:30 p.m. and wait there for other truckers to arrive from northern routes.

The Freedom Convoy got its start in Canada and has since garnered international attention as the truckers protested against vaccine mandates. The truckers blocked border trade between the U.S. and Canada, faced off with police in Ottawa and have caused Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke emergency powers to stop the protests. The Canadian movement received large support from American Conservatives which could prove to be important in the upcoming midterm elections of 2022.

To see the Facebook post containing the full list of convoy travel plans from March 3-5, click here. The Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy group states that it is standing up for freedoms and is dedicated to fighting unlawful mandates peacefully and effectively.

March 3 route.

March 4 route.

March 5 route.