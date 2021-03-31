Freeze Warning: Will spring blossoms, gardens be affected?

ST. LOUIS – It doesn’t get much more beautiful than the cherry blossoms in the Japanese Garden at the Missouri Botanical Garden. But will the blossoms still look beautiful after two nights of subfreezing temperatures?

Clear skies, dry air, light winds, and clear skies are a recipe for cold nights. The temperature will fall below freezing for several hours both early Thursday and Friday morning. Newly-emerged tree and shrub blossoms could be damaged.

“Freezing temperatures can affect them but we usually only anticipate a 10% loss in blooms at temperatures between 28 and 30 degrees,” said Aaron Lynn-Vogel, the Horticultural Answer Line Coordinator with the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Symptoms of freeze damage include shriveling and browning of the blossoms. They will eventually fall off and, fortunately, trees and shrubs can leaf out again.

“It is a gamble that any of these spring blooming plants make to bloom this early in the year when frosts are still happening so most of them just completely have it within their biology to survive it without any problem. And even if they do…the flowers might get whacked just a little bit. But if they do, that’s not going to be bad for the overall health of the plant,” Lynn-Vogel said.

And as for the early spring flowers, they are actually excellent cold snap survivors.

“Especially if you’re looking at daffodils or tulips or hyacinths or any of those spring blooming bulbs,” Lynn-Vogel said. “All of them are native to places like Russia that are much colder than here and they’ll have no trouble taking this little snap at all.”

Your home garden is where things get a bit more worrisome.

“So as long as you did your research and you planted the actual cool-season vegetables like the broccolis, kale, cabbages, viola’s, daffodils, any of those things should be completely fine,” Lynn-Vogel said.

But if you got excited and started planting things like tomatoes and other traditionally warm season fruits and vegetables, those will need protection the next two nights.

“If you can, it’s best to put some sort of a cage or something so that whatever you’re protecting them with, you don’t have it actually resting on the plants. We really like taking the hanging baskets that we use and flipping them upside down over the plant we want to protect,” Lynn-Vogel said.

The goal is to trap the natural warmth of the ground around your tender plants.

“You do want to make sure the bottoms of whatever you’re covering them up with are covered so that no wind blows in underneath of it,” Lynn-Vogel said. “You can put a little bit of mulch or something like that over the edges to keep it nice and insulated or use a little stake or something to pin It to the ground.”

The Missouri Botanical Garden promises to have plenty of beautiful blossoms left for the Easter holiday weekend. They will have extended evening hours on Friday and be open Saturday and Sunday. They recommend you get your tickets in advance at mobot.org.