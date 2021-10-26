Fresh Thyme Market opens in November inside City Foundry STL

ST. LOUIS – Fresh Thyme Market is opening a new store on November 10 in Midtown’s City Foundry STL.

The store will open in the City Foundry at 3701 Foundry Way. The store will be 27,000 square feet.

Fresh Thyme will have fresh, local, natural, organic food, a full-service café, and a self-checkout model.

“Community is at the core of everything we do at Fresh Thyme,” Fresh Thyme Market President Gerald Melville said. “We know our customers appreciate supporting local, so we’re really pleased to partner with RangeMe to offer products made in the St. Louis area to ensure they have the best shopping experience possible.”

Click here for more information.