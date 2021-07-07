Fresh Thyme Market searches for 1,000 local products for City Foundry store

ST. LOUIS – A new Fresh Thyme Market store is coming to Midtown and the grocer is looking to feature local products.

The store will open in the City Foundry, and store manager Jane Wilcox has her sights set on having 1,000 local products in the store. Fresh Thyme Market is partnering with RangeMe to find these items.

“Community is at the core of everything we do at Fresh Thyme,” Fresh Thyme Market President Gerald Melville said. “We know our customers appreciate supporting local, so we’re really pleased to partner with RangeMe to offer products made in the St. Louis area to ensure they have the best shopping experience possible.”

Click here to submit a local product to Fresh Thyme Market for their consideration.