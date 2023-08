ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Many schools are moving back the start times of Friday night’s football games.

Kirkwood, Francis Howell, and Edwardsville are among the host schools who’ve announced games will start one hour later, at 8:00 p.m. The Parkway School District has announced that its Friday night varsity games will move to 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

Belleville West is also moving its game to Saturday. They play Mascoutah at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.