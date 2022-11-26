ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.

The 29-year-old victim was leaving his place of employment to make a delivery when he witnessed a white Chevrolet Malibu make a U-turn and follow him to the 4900 block of Pernod. During this time, the victim was the target of an assault.

After parking his vehicle, the victim exited his vehilce to make the delivery. He turned around when he heard someone say, “Give us all you got,” coming from behind him and saw a black male pointing a black handgun at him.

He gave up the twenty dollars in cash, as well as the three pizzas and the box of wings. After then, the suspect got back into the white Chevrolet Malibu and continued to speed away toward the east on Pernod until he could no longer be seen. The investigation is continuing underway at this time.