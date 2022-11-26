ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to a call on November 25 at about 11 p.m. at the 4000 block of Labadie.

When Police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old black male with apparent gunshot wounds sitting on the front porch of the house, conscious and breathing.

A second person who had been shot was found unconscious and not breathing in the back of the house. When EMS got there, they took the first victim to a hospital nearby. He was in critical but stable condition.

EMS pronounced the second person dead on the scene. The second person is unidentified. The Homicide Division was called in and took over the case.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 right away. If you want to stay anonymous and get a reward for your information, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).