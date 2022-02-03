Friday’s cold, bitter temperatures will slow MoDOT’s cleanup efforts

JEFFERSON CITY – As the winter storm covers areas of Missouri with up to a foot of snow, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) urges drivers to be patient as crews continue to clear roads.

The cold, bitter temperatures expected for Friday will slow down road clearing efforts as crews will have small routes to do, exit ramps, and outer roads, according to a MoDOT press release.

MoDOT said there will be slow travel commutes Friday morning in many areas, including St. Louis, Springfield, and the southern portion of the state. Drivers should be cautious of refreezing on elevated surfaces, hills, and curves.

“Our plows have driven nearly 800,000 miles already this storm. That’s three times the distance from the earth to the moon,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety, and operations officer. “By Friday, crews will be on their third 12-hour shift this week. Please be patient and give them room to work.”

A large number of wrecks on Missouri interstates have resulted from this winter storm.

“Gusting winds will cause drifting snow that will make some roads appear that they haven’t been cleared. To make matters worse, another round of snow and wintry precipitation is forecast for the lower third of the state overnight, primarily affecting areas south of Interstate 44 to the Arkansas state line,” the press release states.

The single-digit temperatures for Friday can decrease the effectiveness of chemicals used to clear roads down to the pavement, according to MoDOT.

“Crews have already spread approximately 10,000 tons of salt this week. You will continue to see them working shifts through the weekend until roads are mostly clear,” Allmeroth said.

For Missouri road conditions and traveler information, click here or visit MoDOT’s social media, or call 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).