ST. LOUIS – Local restaurateurs Dave and Kara Bailey are expanding their culinary commonwealth with a weekends-only, fried chicken eatery.

The cheekily named What the Cluck? will open this Friday, April 14, on the upper floor of Baileys’ Range in Downtown St. Louis.

Chef Cassy Vires is bringing Southern and South of the border flavors and influence while presiding over the kitchen.

The Baileys promise What the Cluck? will only use cage free, hormone, antibiotic, and pesticide-free chickens, with options to takeout or dine-in.

Hours of operation

Fridays, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.