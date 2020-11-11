Friends, loved ones launch fundraiser for Marine veteran and family as they recover from COVID

ST. LOUIS – A local Marine Corps veteran is fighting to recover after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. His family has also been hit hard by COVID-19.

For Veterans Day, Johnathan Guccione’s friends and family started an online campaign to show their support.

“I know I feel proud every time I walk through a door, I see how the country treats veterans. I’m a proud American,” Guccione said.

Guccione served 10 years in the US Marine Corps. His assignments took him to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Back in August, a truck struck Guccione as he rode his motorcycle. The truck driver—allegedly intoxicated—sped through the intersection of Cave Springs and Interstate 70 and slammed into him.

“All of a sudden, a vehicle came way too fast coming up from the next stop light. He did not pay attention. He did not hit his brakes; he just plowed straight into me,” Guccione said.

The veteran was seriously injured: 12 broken ribs, a broken vertebra, a collapsed lung, and multiple fractures of his right ankle, foot, and knee. After spending weeks in the hospital, Guccione is in the healing process.

“It’s not what happens to you, it’s how you pick yourself up and continue going,” he said.

Once out of the hospital, his family was hit with another big blow. Jonathan, his wife, and their two children all got COVID-19.

His friends and family wanted to help, so they launched an online campaign to help raise money to pay medical expenses.

Guccione has been unable to work and has medical bills totaling more than $300,000.

The driver who struck Guccione did not have insurance and does not have enough to cover all of Guccione’s medical expenses.