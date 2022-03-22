ST. LOUIS – Two friends have agreed to split a six-figure jackpot from the March 11 Show Me Cash drawing.

The friends purchased a Quick Pick ticket at Crest Bowl in Florissant that day. Their ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 5, 19, 22, 27, and 35.

After learning the winning ticket had been sold at the bowling alley, one of the friends thought somebody else had won the jackpot.

“I even texted a couple of people and said, ‘Check your tickets!’” she said.

The Show Me Cash drawing is daily at 8:59 p.m. The jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until there’s a winner. Over $1.7 million has been awarded in Show Me Cash prizes so far this year.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757. Tuesday evening’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $50,000.