ARNOLD, Mo. – Two friends turned business partners are bringing an A&W franchise to Arnold.

The restaurant, located at 3998 JeffCo Boulevard, will have its grand opening on Monday, May 9.

Friends Jim Sprick and Jim Sill own 11 restaurants across California, Missouri, and southern Illinois.

Sprick and Sill already opened an A&W restaurant in St. Charles in 2019. They plan to launch another A&W franchise later this fall across the river in Belleville.