Fright Fest returns to Six Flags on Friday

EUREKA, Mo. – Fright Fest returns to Six Flags Friday. The annual celebration was canceled last year due to COVID. Wednesday night actors held a full dress rehearsal.

Visitors will get a chance to explore haunted mazes and some kid-friendly events starting at 6:00 p.m. Friday. The monsters will enter the park around 7:00 p.m. for the “Freaks Unleashed Ceremony.” If you plan to attend, officials said it’s best to get to the park no later than 6:30 p.m.

Masks are not required at indoor locations, but the park highly recommends unvaccinated guests wear one at all times.