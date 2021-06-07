Frightening incident on interstate median serves as a reminder to drive sober

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is a brotherhood. And when Corporal Dallas Thompson saw dash cam video of a state patrolman nearly sideswiped while sitting his vehicle, Thompson said he was concerned about the safety of his fellow state trooper.

“He was sitting in the median running radar. He wasn’t on a traffic stop. He wasn’t out his vehicle. He was sitting in a grass median when that happened, and so it’s a very eye-opening video. It really makes us think what could have happened,” Thompson said.

The video was posted on the MSHP Troop F’s Twitter account with the hashtag #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver. A reckless driver speeding down Interstate 70 came within inches of the trooper’s vehicle.

The reckless driver caused another driver to spinout before finally overturning in the middle of the interstate.

“Any time we get to see video like that, it’s very eye opening,” Thompson said.

Nobody was hurt and the driver who nearly hit the trooper was arrested for driving while impaired.

“We’re very thankful his vehicle was not struck and we’re also very thankful the people involved in the crash weren’t seriously injured,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he understands people are ready to enjoy alcoholic beverages as restrictions are eased and summer nears.

He said if you do, please be responsible, be safe, and plan ahead.

“Designate someone to drive you home to make sure that you get home safe,” he said. “Make sure that everyone else on the roadways is safe as well.”

