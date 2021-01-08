Frigid air a boon for Hidden Valley in making plenty of snow

EUREKA, Mo. – Hidden Valley Ski Resort opened a little later than normal due to the relatively warm temperatures we’ve had this season. But the frigid air that moved in over Christmas, the coldest temperatures so far this season, allowed them to make lots of snow for their New Year’s Day opening.

“It’s been awesome. You know it’s been really great to have everybody and welcome everybody back to Hidden Valley this season,” said Brandon Swartz, Hidden Valley general manager. “Definitely a bit of a later start with the weather, which I’m sure you’re aware of. This year it’s been a little warm but we got that great cold temperature snap right around the Christmas time period and we were able to blow all of this fantastic snow,”

Even though temperatures have been up and down since Christmas, Swartz says the conditions are still great for skiing, riding, and tubing.

“It’s all about the temperature, the wind, the humidity, it all kind of has that effect on the snow. So, when you get a nice warm day, sunny, and you get winds, it acts as that blow dryer effect on the snow. So that can impact things. But honestly our snow surface has been holding up phenomenal regardless of the temperatures as of late,” Swartz said.

Plus, overnight temperatures have been near freezing so that helps to firm up the snow base.

When these cold temperatures return, the staff at Hidden Valley gets to work.

“We’re going to take advantage of every cold snap that we have. To continue to make snow. Refresh our snow surface as well as continue to expand the terrain that we already have open,” said Swartz.

There are some important changes due to COVID. Reservations are required for anyone coming to the resort, whether that’s for skiing or tubing. Transactions are cashless and they are requiring that all guests wear masks 100 percent

of the time.

“But again, we want to make sure that we’re keeping everybody safe whether they’re inside or outside,” Swartz said. “Physical distancing just like everywhere else that you’re going. We do have hand sanitizing stations at all of our entrances and exits and just doing our best to be a responsible business in the community and really help limit the spread of COVID.”

To make a reservation for skiing or tubing, visit hiddenvalleyski.com.

Swartz says to just come prepared with your reservation, face mask, and winter clothes. He wants everyone to have a great time and leave with an experience of a lifetime.