Frogs, salamanders continue their migration to local breeding ponds

ST. LOUIS – Rainy days can be a bummer, but now we get to enjoy a full chorus of frogs on these soggy evenings. Other amphibians are also on the move in a sign of the warmer weather.

“The frogs have come out in the spring as well as the salamanders and it’s these warm spring rains that’s driving them to these breeding ponds this time of year,” Matt Ormsby, a naturalist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said. “So, they’re at those ponds now breeding, finding mates, and laying their eggs in those fishless ponds now.”

If you listen closely on rainy nights, there is a lot you can hear.

“You’re probably going to still hear some spring peepers. American toads are starting to call right now with the warmer weather and these warmer rains. Probably some cricket frogs and also chorus frogs are calling right now,” Ormsby said.

And it’ll only get louder in the coming weeks.

“And as it warms up, the spring peepers have been loud. They’re going to get louder as it warms up. And then the other frogs are going to be joining in and it can almost be deafening,” he said.

Not only is there a lot to hear, but there is also much to see on these fishless ponds as well.

“You’re probably going to start to see some eggs especially if there are salamanders that have gone to the pond you’re going to start seeing their eggs now. Once the toads start laying eggs, you’re going to start to see those. They’ll lay them like a string,” Ormsby said. “And then the other frogs will be in big masses in the shallows of the water right close to the bank.”

Tadpoles and salamander larva will be hatching within the next couple of weeks. The faster the waters warm, the faster the eggs will hatch.

“I think it’s great people can get out and they think there’s nothing they can do when its dark and rainy out but there’s some pretty cool stuff to see and it’s pretty neat to see it,” Ormsby said. “What kid doesn’t like to hold a slimy little tadpole for a few seconds? And they can actually learn. They can identify these frogs just by their call which is kind of a fun little activity you can do.”