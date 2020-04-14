From Pat Maroon to Favazza’s, St. Louisians step up to feed the frontlines during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It could be St. Louis’ largest food delivery service of its kind and with an even greater mission.

Feeding Our Frontlines has treated workers across the metro area to a hot meal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charlie Metzner, president and founder of the St. Louis Hero Network, said the movement began in mid-March.

“We are purchasing meals from restaurants and businesses that have supported first responders and feeding our frontlines,” Metzner said.

The meals have gone to hospital emergency rooms, firehouses, police departments, and dispatch centers.

The idea came from Grace Johnson, a member of the STLHN and the wife of a Cedar Hill firefighter.

“We have been able to feed, I want to say, up to 15 firehouses, hospitals, and police districts, so far, in just this past week," she said.

By the middle of this week, the organization will have provided hot meals to 1,000 frontline workers from all over the St. Louis area.

The STLHN was created with a mission to support first responders, businesses that are first-responder friendly, and businesses run by first responders.

The COVID-19 crisis has put the focus on front line workers and those restaurants who have consistently backed them. Crown Candy, Favazza’s, and Guido’s are among the businesses part of Feeding Our Frontlines.

Donations have been pouring in, from individuals to corporations.

Most recently, Oakville native and former St. Louis Blues player Pat Maroon fed the entire St. Louis County 4th precinct and the Mehlville Fire Protection District with food from TJ’s Pizza and Blarney Stone Sports Bar.

The St. Louis Hero is still collecting donations to feed frontline workers. For more information, visit stlheronetwork.com.