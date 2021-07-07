Frontenac cites safety code in lawsuit against former Cardinal Jim Edmonds

FRONTENAC, Mo. – A lawsuit has been filed against former Cardinal outfielder Jim Edmonds for not following the original approved plans for his pool built at his Frontenac home.

The lawsuit was filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court Friday. The document said the plans were approved in 2019 and included a 4-foot black aluminum fence to be built around the perimeter of the pool.

The permit to build the pool was granted on October 15, 2019, and it came with a stipulation to have construction completed by April 15, 2020. The final inspection has not been completed because of what city officials say is a failure on Edmonds’ part to “install the safety fence as required.” This is a violation of the city’s safety code.

The document said the city asked Edmonds multiple times to install the fence. Finally, he “installed a temporary panel fence, with individually moveable panels that are not secured to the ground,” but it does not comply with the city’s code.

On October 5, 2020, the city formally demanded Edmonds to install the proper fencing by October 26, 2020, but he failed to do so and was charged in municipal court. The document said Edmonds ignored the safety warnings from the city and “chose to fill the swimming pool with water, exacerbating the dangerous condition of the property.”

The city wants the court to make Edmonds drain the pool or install a lockable pool cover. They also want the court to make him “properly secure the temporary fence.”

Click here to read the full lawsuit.