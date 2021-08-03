Frontier Airlines flights from STL to MIA start at $49 in November

ST. LOUIS – Frontier Airlines will start operating three flights per week from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) to Miami International Airport (MIA) on November 1.

Flights on Frontier from STL to MIA begin at $49. Currently, Frontier offers flights from STL that provide service to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Cancun. The airline recently announced their new service to Atlanta Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport (ATL) beginning in September.

With the additional service to ATL and MIA, Frontier will be operating 49 flights a week out of STL.