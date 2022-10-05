ST. LOUIS – Low-cost airline Frontier Airlines will soon expand its nonstop service in St. Louis with an overseas destination.

Starting in February 2023, St. Louis Lambert Airport is offering a new nonstop seasonal service to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

“We’re proud of our continued growth in St. Louis with this new international destination,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier will be the airline offering the most nonstop service to Jamaica, and consumers can get there affordably and conveniently with our ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

“We, at STL, are eager to see Frontier’s seasonal non-stop service to Montego Bay on our airport’s schedule,” said Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “Montego Bay is one of our passengers’ favorite destinations.”

To celebrate this announcement, Frontier Airlines is offering fares as low as $99. Frequency and times are subject to change. Click here for more information on the flights.