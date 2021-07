The charge amounts to $1.59 per passenger, per every sector (leg) of the flight. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ST. LOUIS – Frontier Airlines will start operating three flights per week to Atlanta come September 7 for just $29 out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The flights will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Frontier Airlines began offering service to Chicago in May.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport said Frontier Airlines have seen growth there.