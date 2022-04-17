ST. LOUIS – This winter doesn’t want to end, as the National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a frost advisory for the region in the overnight hours Tuesday morning.

As of Sunday afternoon, the advisory will run from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, with temperatures expected below 35°. A freeze watch will be in effect elsewhere in the state.

Such temperatures will threaten plants and other vegetation. Any plants that can be moved should be brought indoors. Other sensitive vegetation should be covered to protect from the wind or frost.